Upper East Side Pedestrian Dies Weeks After SUV Collision at Busy Intersection

An Upper East Side man has died weeks after being struck by an SUV while crossing the street at a busy neighborhood intersection, police said.
The crash occurred around 6:23 p.m. on December 2 at the corner of East 80th Street and First Avenue, according to the NYPD. Investigators said a 2023 Lexus GX was turning onto First Avenue from East 80th Street when it hit an 88-year-old pedestrian who was walking within the crosswalk.
The victim suffered a head injury and was transported by EMS to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, where he was initially listed in stable condition. On December 16, however, he was pronounced dead, police said.
Authorities later identified the man as Paul Rozenfeld.
No arrests have been made, and the case remains under investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad.
