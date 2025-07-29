Upper East Side Resident Among Victims of Midtown Office Building Shooting

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
One of the four people killed in Monday night’s mass shooting at a Midtown Manhattan office building was 43-year-old Wesley LePatner, a senior managing director at Blackstone and a resident of the Upper East Side.
The shooting unfolded shortly after 6:30 p.m. at 345 Park Avenue (between 51st and 52nd streets), a 44-story tower that houses offices for Blackstone, the NFL, and other firms. According to police, the gunman—27-year-old Shane Tamura of Las Vegas—entered the building armed with an AR-15-style rifle and opened fire in the lobby. Among those killed was an off-duty NYPD officer working private security, a building security guard, and LePatner, who was struck while in the lobby.
Last night, we stood shoulder to shoulder for the dignified transfer of Police Officer Didarul Islam.
A husband, a father, a son. He leaves behind a city in grief.
Officer Islam died as he lived: a hero. pic.twitter.com/lhO8AnfT4O
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 29, 2025
A fifth person, an NFL employee, was critically injured but survived. After riding an elevator to the 33rd floor, the shooter killed one more person before taking his own life.
Authorities said Tamura had a documented history of mental illness and left behind writings referencing CTE, the brain disease linked to repeated head trauma which he accused the NFL of concealing from its players, according to ABC News. Tamura played football in high school, but he had no known connection to the NFL, and his exact motive remains under investigation. ABC notes that “police have found no evidence so far that he suffered a traumatic brain injury or had CTE,” according to sources.
LePatner was a prominent figure in New York’s business and civic communities. At Blackstone, she served as the Global Head of Core+ Real Estate and CEO of the Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, overseeing a $53 billion portfolio. She joined the firm in 2014 after more than a decade at Goldman Sachs.
A Yale graduate, LePatner also served on the boards of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the UJA-Federation of New York, the Abraham Joshua Heschel School, and the Yale University Library Council.
Blackstone described LePatner as “brilliant, passionate, warm, generous, and deeply respected,” and called the shooting “the worst day in the firm’s 40-year history.”
She is survived by her husband and children.
Gov. Kathy Hochul has ordered flags on state government buildings to be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims. “An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us,” she said in a statement.
The NYPD continues to investigate the shooter’s background.
