Upper East Side Woman Found Dead on Boat in Montauk

Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra, a 33-year-old Upper East Side resident and fashion entrepreneur, was found dead early Tuesday aboard a boat docked at the Montauk Yacht Club. Suffolk County police have confirmed that the death is under investigation by the department’s Homicide Squad.
Emergency responders were called to the scene around midnight after a 911 call was placed by a man who reported an unconscious woman on board. Despite attempts by bystanders to administer CPR, Nolan-O’Slatarra was pronounced dead at the scene.
Originally from Carlow, Ireland, Nolan-O’Slatarra moved to New York from Dublin in 2015. She worked as a marketing consultant and co-founded East x East, a swimwear and resort wear brand that had been operating a pop-up shop in Montauk this summer. In a 2024 interview with the Irish Independent, she described her love for New York, saying, “It’s expensive but I don’t see myself living anywhere else for now.”
According to her LinkedIn profile, she held several other positions that were listed as still active: she founded another company called Duper, worked as director of operations for K4 Capital Management, and served as CEO of Brand Growth Consultants.
Nolan-O’Slatarra, who went by Martha Nolan professionally, was remembered by Montauk residents and Yacht Club members as “very friendly” and “always smiling,” according to the New York Post.
An autopsy will be conducted by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death. As of now, the initial post-mortem exam has not provided a conclusive determination.
The Suffolk Police Department’s latest update states that “An autopsy conducted on Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra, the woman found dead on a boat in Montauk on August 5, did not show evidence of violence and her final cause of death is pending further examination.”
The Montauk Yacht Club, where the incident took place, issued a statement expressing condolences and confirming its cooperation with the ongoing investigation. “Our team is cooperating with law enforcement in their ongoing investigation and remains committed to the safety and well-being of our guests and staff,” a spokesperson said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad at (631) 852-6392.
