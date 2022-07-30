VIDEO: Maniac Violently Attacks Random Woman on Park Avenue

The NYPD is seeking assistance from the public in an identifying a suspect who committed an unprovoked assault on the Upper East Side earlier this month.
It took place on Thursday, July 14 at about 6:00 p.m.
A 27-year-old woman was walking down Park Avenue when an unknown individual struck her in the head with an unknown object near 81st Street. She sustained a laceration to her forehead.
The suspect then fled “northbound on Park Avenue to parts unknown,” police say.
EMS responded and transported the victim to NY Presbyterian Hospital, where she was treated and released.
Surveillance cameras caught the suspect walking near 85th and Fifth Avenue less than ten minutes after the assault.
Police describe the suspect as an approximately 5’9″ tall male with dark complexion, a large build, a short dark Afro and a full beard. He was last seen wearing orange shorts, a dark colored t-shirt, white socks and Crocs.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for tips which lead to the man’s arrest, and all calls are strictly confidential.