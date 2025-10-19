VIDEO: Suspects Rob Rideshare Driver on East 93rd Street

NYPD officials have issued an alert about a robbery that happened earlier this month on the Upper East Side. Police are hoping someone from the public will be able to assist them in identifying and locating the wanted individuals.
AdvertisementAccording to the police report, the incident occurred on Sunday, October 12 at about 4:00 a.m. at or near 419 East 93rd Street (between York and First avenues), when two unidentified rideshare passengers simulated a firearm and demanded property from their driver, a 37-year-old male.
Police say the suspects stole the driver’s cell phone and wallet before exiting the vehicle and fleeing south on the FDR Drive in a black sedan.
There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.
Both suspects are described as males with dark complexions who were last seen wearing masks. One was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a bubble coat, while the other had on a dark hat and sweatshirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted anonymously at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X @NYPDTips.
