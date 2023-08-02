Violent Subway Station Robber Hits UES Straphanger

The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted for two recent subway robberies.
The first incident took place on Friday, July 28 at approximately 1:20 a.m. A 30-year-old male was standing on the northbound Q train platform at the Lexington Avenue-63rd Street station when the suspect approached him from behind to remove his wallet. The suspect then punched the man in the face before fleeing. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.
The second reported incident took place on Monday, July 31 at about 3:10 p.m. The victim was again a 30-year-old male standing on a subway platform. This time, the victim was waiting for the R train at the 46th Street station when the suspect forcibly removed his necklace. He then fled in an unknown direction. There were no reported injuries as a result of this incident.
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.