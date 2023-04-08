Woman Assaulted During Early Morning Reservoir Walk

A 55-year-old woman was taking an early morning walk (just before 6 a.m.) around the Central Park Reservoir on Thursday. According to police reports, an “unidentified individual engaged her in conversation and then assaulted the victim, banging her head against a tree multiple times.”
The suspect then fled east on the 86th Street Transverse on a blue Citi Bike.
EMS transported the woman to an area hospital in stable condition.
The suspect – depicted in the police sketch below – is described as an adult male with medium complexion, approximately 5’4” and 140 pounds, dark colored short hair, with a blemish on the left side of his face. He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.