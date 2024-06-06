Woman Attacked From Behind in Unprovoked Weekend Assault

A suspect was arrested for hitting a woman from behind while she was walking down the street on the Upper East Side this weekend, causing her to fall to the ground.
It happened on Sunday at about 6:20 p.m. when a 23-year-old woman was walking near 67th and First Avenue. The male suspect, who police have since identified as 31-year-old Peter Mitchell, approached her from behind and hit her in the back of the head, causing her to fall to the ground and sustain lacerations to her elbows and knees.
She was transported to an area hospital for minor injuries and Mitchell – who, according to police records, resides at the Armory Men’s Shelter in Brooklyn – fled the scene by foot.
Police located and arrested him on charges of Assault in the Third Degree.
“Random & unprovoked assault, ends with a career criminal back behind bars!” the 19th Precinct shared on X / Twitter. “After a 23-year-old woman was violently struck in the back of her head by a cowardly criminal — These Public Safety Officers responded fast! They quickly located the miscreant & locked him up once again!”
According to public records, Mitchell pleaded not guilty during a court appearance on Monday. Bail was set at $2,500 and a temporary order of protection was issued. Additional public records show that Mitchell was arrested on May 17 on charges of Harassment and Property Damage.
Thank goodness! A temporary order of protection. A picture would have been helpful on the miniscule chance that he doesn’t look exactly like I expect him to.
Some defendant NGO should be able to post that bail.
similar happened to our neighbor a few weeks ago, 3rd and 76th. Hope it was the same guy.
Hops on the subway from Brooklyn where the Armory Shelter is located, probably does not pay subway fare, has prior arrests but keeps getting released because of the stupid no bail law. Rinse repeat,Rinse repeat. Keep voting blue New York, City Council loves you for it.