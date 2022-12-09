Woman Fatally Struck By Car and MTA Bus

At about 6:05 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a call about motor vehicle collision in which a pedestrian was struck at the intersection of East 96th Street and Third Avenue.
Officers arrived to find an unidentified adult female, unconscious and unresponsive, lying on the street with trauma to her body. EMS responded to the location and transported her to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.
Further investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that there were two vehicles involved in the accident.
The first was a dark-colored sedan which was traveling northbound on Third Avenue in the center left lane. At the same time, an MTA bus operated by a 52-year-old male was traveling northbound within the center right lane.
The female pedestrian was walking from east to west and was in the middle of the crosswalk when the dark-colored sedan hit her, knocking her to the pavement in the right center lane, at which point she was struck by the MTA bus.
The sedan fled the scene; the driver of the MTA bus remained. The bus driver was not injured.
No arrests have been made and an investigation remains ongoing.
