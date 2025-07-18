Home
Woman Fatally Struck By Train at UES Station

July 18, 2025 NYPD + FDNY No Comments
63rd and Lexington Avenue Subway Station

Photo: PrecipiceofDuck via Wikimedia Commons

Police say a woman was fatally struck by a southbound F train at the 63rd and Lexington Avenue station this week.

The NYPD was called at about 1:45 p.m. on Thursday and upon arrival, officers observed an unidentified female on the tracks.

“Someone fell in the track and we also got the train conductor catching a panic attack,” an officer can be heard saying on a dispatch call (via Citizen).

EMS responded and pronounced the individual deceased at the scene.

No criminality is suspected at this time and an investigation remains ongoing. The identity of the deceased is pending, though Patch reports the woman is believed to be in her 30s.

The F train ran with delays following the incident.

We’ll provide updates if and when we learn more.

