Woman Found Dead After Fall from UES High-Rise

The body of a 35-year-old woman with injuries consistent with an elevated fall was discovered on the Upper East Side Thursday evening, the New York Post was first to report
Emergency workers discovered the woman’s body at about 6:45 p.m. outside of The Brittany at 1775 York Avenue (between 92nd and 93rd streets), a 36-story luxury rental building with recently available apartments going for between about $4,000-5,000. It wasn’t immediately clear what floor she may have jumped or fallen from.
The woman was transported by EMS to a nearby hospital but sadly did not make it.
Earlier this week, the body of a 44-year-old man was found outside his Upper West Side building following a similarly tragic incident, and a 37-year-old man was found dead in Central Park.
If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, counselors are available 24/7 to listen and support you at NYC Well. Call 1-888-NYC-WELL to speak with someone, or visit nycwell.cityofnewyork.us for more resources.
If you live outside of NYC, you can call the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.
At least she didn’t fall on anyone in the street.