Woman Groped During Morning Commute on Southbound 4 Train

A 25-year-old woman was riding a southbound train toward one of the Upper East Side’s busiest subway hubs early on a recent weekday morning when a stranger got far too close — and now the NYPD is asking the public to help track him down.
Police say the incident happened on Tuesday, May 19, at around 7:30 a.m., as the woman rode a southbound “4” train approaching the 59th Street-Lexington Avenue station. According to the police report, an unidentified man forcibly touched her multiple times before fleeing in an unknown direction. The woman was not injured.
The incident falls within the confines of the 17th Precinct and Transit District 4. Detectives have released an image of the man they’re looking for and are urging anyone who recognizes him to come forward.
Anyone with relevant information about either incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.
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