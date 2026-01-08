Woman ‘Stabbed In The Head’ Passing UES Subway Station

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
NYPD officials have issued an alert about an incident of assault that occurred this week on a train passing through an Upper East Side subway station. Police are hoping someone from the public will be able to assist them in identifying and locating the wanted individual.
AdvertisementAccording to the police report, the incident occurred on Tuesday at about 1:30 p.m., when a “57-year-old female was stabbed in the head after a verbal dispute with an unidentified individual while aboard a southbound 4 train” near the station on 59th and Lexington Avenue.
Police say the suspect fled the location in an unknown direction. EMS responded and transported the victim to an area hospital in stable condition.
The individual is described as “female with a medium complexion, approximately 25 years of age, 5 feet and 3 inches, with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a maroon jacket and gray pants.”
They’ve released these photos of her:
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.
