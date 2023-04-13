Woman Stabs Juice Island Employee; He’s Now in Critical Condition

When a customer and an employee got into what police simply describe as a “dispute” on Wednesday, it quickly escalated to an extremely disturbing act of violence.
NYPD officials say the incident took place at about 8:23 p.m. at Juice Island, located at 1025 Third Avenue between 60th and 61st streets.
Following the verbal dispute, police say “the female proceeded to pick up a knife from the counter. The unknown female then used the knife to stab the victim in the head, neck, back and hands.”
The 39-year-old employee was rushed to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in critical condition.
The suspect fled the location on foot, heading east on 61st Street.
The sought individual is described as a female with medium to dark complexion. She is approximately 20 to 30 years old, approximately 5’6” tall and has blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a pink or purple hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black and white sneakers.
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.