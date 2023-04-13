fbpx
Woman Stabs Juice Island Employee; He’s Now in Critical Condition

April 13, 2023 NYPD + FDNY No Comments

This woman is wanted for stabbing an employee at Juice Island who is now in critical condition.

When a customer and an employee got into what police simply describe as a “dispute” on Wednesday, it quickly escalated to an extremely disturbing act of violence.

NYPD officials say the incident took place at about 8:23 p.m. at Juice Island, located at 1025 Third Avenue between 60th and 61st streets.

Following the verbal dispute, police say “the female proceeded to pick up a knife from the counter. The unknown female then used the knife to stab the victim in the head, neck, back and hands.”

The 39-year-old employee was rushed to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in critical condition.

The suspect fled the location on foot, heading east on 61st Street.

The sought individual is described as a female with medium to dark complexion. She is approximately 20 to 30 years old, approximately 5’6” tall and has blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a pink or purple hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black and white sneakers.

Please contact Crimestoppers if you see this woman.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.


