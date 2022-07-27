Woman Tackled, Sexually Assaulted on East 81st Street: Police Seek Suspect

The NYPD is seeking assistance from the public in locating an individual wanted for a sexual assault committed on the Upper East Side last month.
The incident took place on the corner of East 81st Street and First Avenue a bit after midnight on Saturday, June 11.
As a 30-year-old female was walking down the street, an unknown male “approached from behind and tackled her to the ground,” an NYPD representative tells East Side Feed.
“The male [suspect] then mounted the victim and began to grope her breasts while kissing her face.”
After a brief struggle the suspect got up and ran south down First Avenue.
The victim sustained minor injuries to her back but refused medical attention.
Police describe the individual being sought as a “short” male with light complexion, a medium build and black hair.
He was last seen headed west on East 82nd towards Second Ave carrying a dark backpack, wearing a white, long sleeve t-shirt with designs on the front, light colored blue jeans and sneakers.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.