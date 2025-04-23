Women on Bikes Assault Senior Citizens on Fifth Avenue

NYPD officials have issued an alert about an assault which took place on the Upper East Side last week. Police are hoping someone from the public will be able to assist them in identifying and locating the wanted individuals.
According to the police report, the incident occurred around 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 17, when two unidentified females on bicycles approached a group of three—a 75-year-old man and two women, aged 72 and 46—in the vicinity of 79th Street and Fifth Avenue.
“The [suspects] struck the 75-year-old male victim in his left eye with a closed fist, causing pain and swelling,” the report states. “The 46-year-old female and the 72-year-old female were shoved to the ground resulting in injuries about the body.”
The victims were transported by EMS to Lenox Hill Hospital in stable condition. The unidentified individuals fled the location on bicycles traveling westbound on East 79th Street.
Police have shared images of both suspects.
Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or by sending a direct message to @NYPDTips on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.
Not at all what I was expecting them to look like!
I was informed by a commenter that it is actually easy to steal Citibikes, and that therefore Lyft records wouldn’t exist to link these thieves to the crime. Is that the case?
Always make sure the bike is securely locked in the docking station. These punks walk around looking for a “loose” bike so they can ride them gratis and terrorize seniors. I do wish we emulated Singapore’s laws in dealing with criminals.