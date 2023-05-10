Yorkville Street To Be Named In Honor of Fallen Cop

The intersection of East 77th and York Avenue will soon have a second name in honor of Patrolman John Patrick Flood, who was killed on this street in the line of duty in 1917.
On Friday at 11 a.m., Council Member Julie Menin, the 19th Precinct Community Council, the NYPD Ceremonial Unit and Maureen O’Grady, Flood’s granddaughter, will celebrate the unveiling of John Patrick Flood Way.
On July 3, 1917, Patrolman Flood nearly finished his tour before a woman approached him about a man, Milton Bleier, who threatened to kill her. Flood went to her apartment at 502 East 77th Street. When he entered, Bleier assaulted Flood and beat him to death with a nightstick. Flood was 37 years old and left behind his wife and three children. At the time, he served at the 31st Precinct, now the 19th Precinct. Patrolman Flood was known as “the Parish Priest” and was well-regarded in his precinct.
The NYPD also honored Flood in September 2021 when they unveiled his new gravestone at Calvary Cemetery, which had been donated by active and retired officers of the 19th Precinct.