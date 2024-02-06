15+ Restaurants in One: Wonder Opens Doors on Upper East Side

Wonder, a cutting-edge culinary concept combining fine dining and food hall, has officially opened on the Upper East Side at 120 East 86th St. (between Park and Lexington avenues).
Wonder offers customers the opportunity to experience multiple award-winning restaurants in one order or transaction. For example, a single delivery order from the UES location could include a Pepperoni Pizza from Di Fara (the late Anthony Bourdain’s favorite NYC pizza spot), Pollo a la Catalana from Jota (by the legendary José Andrés), and the Lobster Cobb Salad from Bobby Flay Steak. How’s that for a dream dinner?
Other top-notch restaurants featured at the UES outpost include Tejas Barbecue, Alanza Pizza, Limesalt, Wing Trip, Burger Baby, Royal Greens, Fred’s Meat & Beyond, Maydan, The Mainstay by Marc Murphy, Yasas by Michael Symon, and Mr. D’s Fried Chicken (among others). Check out the full list of restaurants (and place your first order!) here.

With a multitude of menu items available for delivery, pick-up or dine-in, Wonder truly solves the age-old issue of what to eat for your next meal. Originally launched as a food delivery concept in parts of New Jersey and Westchester in 2018, Wonder recently expanded with its first-ever dedicated storefront on the Upper West Side, offering dine-in, takeout and delivery.
Patrons have been raving about items like Royal Greens’ Thai Peanut Salad, Tejas Barbecue’s Brisket and Maydan’s Lamb Shawarma (among others).
Repeat customers should consider Wonder+ for just $7.99/month, a membership program that offers expedited pickup & delivery on all orders and no delivery fees. If you order at least two or three times a month, Wonder+ pays for itself.
Wonder was first launched in 2018 by Marc Lore, who founded e-commerce giant Jet.com before selling to Walmart. The franchise now has nine locations throughout NYC and New Jersey and is opening another 25 new locations this year. Lore’s Wonder Group recently finalized a deal to purchase Blue Apron for $103 million and also announced a $100 million investment from the Nestle Group.
