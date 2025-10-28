Celebrate Your Next Event in Eléa’s Stunning Private Dining Room

If you have a special event to plan, finding the perfect private dining space can be a major headache. You want an inviting ambiance, a sense of privacy, and above all, excellent food. Wouldn’t it be great to know that there’s a beautiful private dining room available for hire right in your neighborhood? Wouldn’t it be amazing if they also served (what we strongly consider) the best Greek food on the UWS? Let us introduce you to the private dining room at Eléa, an outstanding Greek restaurant where you can have it all!
Designed to provide a seamless and luxurious dining experience, Eléa’s intimate dining room is inspired by the spirit of Dionysus, the Greek god of wine and celebration. The room has sophisticated decor that blends tradition with modern comfort, creating a warm and memorable atmosphere. Nestled away from the main dining room, guests will feel the ultimate sense of privacy in this exclusive space while still enjoying all the delicious food Eléa has to offer.
This is the perfect setting for special occasions like birthdays, graduation parties, private gatherings and corporate events. The room can comfortably accommodate 45 guests seated or 65 guests standing, giving you a lot of flexibility. The space is also conveniently located at 217 West 85th Street, just around the corner from the 86th Street subway station.
If it’s private catering you need, Eléa does that too, with pick-up and drop-off available for intimate events and large gatherings alike. Eléa frequently supplies high-quality catered menus for office lunches, holiday parties and private dinners, as well as an array of events for local universities, hospitals and businesses. Eléa’s menu is suitable for groups as small as five or as large as 100, and they require only a 48-hour notice.
Whether you have a special event on the horizon or not, Eléa is a phenomenal choice for a casual weekend brunch or romantic dinner. Ever since the restaurant opened in 2018, we’ve been big fans, including it in the ILTUWS roundup of best restaurants on the Upper West Side. We highly recommend the sesame-crusted feta with dried figs, thyme, pink peppercorns & honey; “Youvetsi,” their wine-braised short ribs with baked orzo; and the crispy Greek fries which are seasoned to perfection.
Eléa also has a 4.6-star rating on Google with over 850 reviews.
You can contact the Eléa team to submit a private dining room inquiry for your next event, or you can inquire about their catering services here. Eléa looks forward to helping you plan your next event!