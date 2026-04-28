Late-Night Cravings on the Upper East Side? There’s a Kitchen Still Going

Finding a real meal late at night on the Upper East Side isn’t always easy. By the time most people start thinking about a second round or a post-event bite, options can start to feel limited. There’s one spot on Third Avenue worth knowing about.
Olde City at 1664 Third Avenue (between 93rd and 94th streets) keeps its kitchen running until midnight on Mondays and Tuesdays, and all the way to 1 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday. And this isn’t a takeout counter—it’s a full-service sports bar, with televisions lining the walls, craft beer on tap, and a full cocktail program pouring until close.
Founded by Philly native Evan Stein, who’s been serving authentic cheesesteaks in New York since 2005, Olde City brings the real deal to the Upper East Side—handmade bread delivered fresh daily, carefully curated craft beers from PA and NY breweries, and cocktails that are, in their own words, “unexpectedly serious and always served without pretension.”
Late-Night Happy Hour, Seven Nights a Week
In addition to their standard weekday happy hour (Monday through Friday, 4 to 8 p.m.), every single night from 11 p.m. to close, happy hour kicks back on. That means $6 drafts, $10 classic cocktails, $2 Philly pretzels, and $7 fries (plain, Italian, or Old Bay) alongside the full kitchen menu. Cheesesteaks, wings, burgers, roast pork sandwiches loaded with homemade broccoli rabe and Cooper Sharp American—all available late into the night.
It’s a rare combo in this neighborhood: a proper sit-down spot with sports on the screens, drinks at happy hour prices, and a kitchen that keeps going when you actually need it.
Also: A Legit Event Space
Beyond the nightly crowd, Olde City has become a go-to for private events. The space offers flexible options depending on the size and vibe of your group—private and semi-private setups are available in the bar area, the mezzanine, or the dedicated private room.
Whether it’s a birthday, a work happy hour, a team dinner, or something bigger, they can accommodate groups of all sizes.
Olde City is located at 1664 Third Avenue, between 93rd and 94th streets. Kitchen open until midnight Monday–Tuesday and until 1 a.m. Wednesday–Sunday. Late-night happy hour runs 11 p.m. to close, seven nights a week.