Sound On, Drinks Cheap: A March Madness Spot Worth Knowing About

There’s a place on Third Avenue where the TVs are on, the sound is up, and the drinks are priced like it’s still 2019. With tournament season in full swing, it might be the best seat in the neighborhood.
Olde City at 1664 Third Avenue, between 93rd and 94th streets, opened in late 2024—but what’s flown under the radar is just how dialed-in their happy hour and game day setup really is. Founded by Evan Stein, a Philadelphia native who’s been bringing authentic cheesesteaks to New York since 2005, the spot delivers on the essentials: handmade bread warmed in their own ovens, craft beers from PA and NY breweries, and cocktails the team describes as “unexpectedly serious and always served without pretension.”
Two Happy Hours, Every Single Day
Happy hour runs Monday through Friday from 4 to 8 p.m., then picks back up from 11 p.m. to close every night—including weekends. That late-night window is ideal for post-dinner drinks or anyone craving a $2 Philly pretzel at midnight. Each night brings its own lineup of deals, from $1 wings on Mondays to the Wednesday “OC Happy Meal” (martini plus fries) to all-day weekend brunch drinks. See the full happy hour menu here.
Book It
Olde City UES is now on Resy, so you can reserve a table for your group. Planning something bigger? They’ve got private event spaces available too—details here.
Olde City is located at 1664 Third Avenue, between 93rd and 94th streets. Book on Resy.