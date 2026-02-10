The UES Happy Hour You’ve Been Missing

There’s a spot on Third Avenue that most people walk into for cheesesteaks—and walk out wishing they’d discovered the happy hour sooner. Located at 1664 Third Avenue (between 93rd and 94th streets), Olde City has been quietly running one of the neighborhood’s best happy hour programs, and it’s time more people knew about it.
Founded by Philly native Evan Stein, who’s been serving authentic cheesesteaks in New York since 2005, Olde City brings the real deal to the Upper East Side—handmade bread delivered fresh daily, carefully curated craft beers from PA and NY breweries, and cocktails that are, in their own words, “unexpectedly serious and always served without pretension.”
Olde City runs happy hour Monday through Friday from 4 to 8 p.m., then again from 11 p.m. until close every single night. That late-night window is particularly clutch for anyone who’s ever found themselves craving $7 fries and a $10 cocktail at midnight.
The standard happy hour lineup includes $6 draft beers, $9 Surfsides, $10 classic cocktails, and $10 natural wine. On the food side, you’re looking at $2 Philly pretzels (the real deal), $7 fries in three styles (plain, Italian, or Old Bay), $9 garlic battered cheddar bites and $9 homemade Yuengling-battered onion rings.
The daily specials are where things get interesting. Mondays bring $1 wings (sold in orders of 10), which pair perfectly with their $10 cocktails. Tuesdays go south of the border with $12 Dano’s Margaritas and $8 tequila shots, plus a $25 combo that gets you an authentic cheesesteak or smash burger with a classic Old Fashioned.
Wednesday’s OC Happy Meal—an American Harvest Martini with your choice of fries for $15—is the kind of deal that makes you wonder why every bar doesn’t do this. Thursdays double down on the Philly essentials with $9 Surfside cans and $2 pretzels. Fridays keep it simple with $5 fries and $10 cocktails.
Weekends shift to brunch mode, with all-day, all-night pricing on $10 mimosas, Bellinis, Bloody Marys, and Porky Marys.
Yes, the cheesesteaks are the draw—perfect classics alongside specialty versions, plus signature roast pork and chicken cutlet sandwiches loaded with homemade broccoli rabe and Cooper Sharp American. But Olde City is built for hanging out. Televisions line the walls for game days. The beer taps rotate through local favorites. The vibe is welcoming without trying too hard.
As the Olde City team puts it: they want you to feel like it’s your city, too.
Olde City is located at 1664 Third Avenue, between 93rd and 94th streets. Happy hour runs Monday–Friday, 4–8 p.m., with late-night happy hour daily from 11 p.m. to close.