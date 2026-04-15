These Upper East Siders Opened a Restaurant Across the Park Last Fall — and It’s Already a Local Favorite

When Ken and Jill Halberg opened Willet’s Corner at 420 Amsterdam Avenue last November, they brought with them a chef-driven menu inspired by Hudson Valley cooking styles and a commitment to using no processed ingredients. The Upper East Siders — who grew up in the neighborhood and still call it home — have long known how to build the kind of place people keep coming back to.
The Halbergs are no strangers to building beloved neighborhood spots — they previously owned Harding’s, the much-loved Flatiron restaurant that earned a devoted following over the years. Now, with Willet’s Corner anchored at the corner of West 80th Street, they’re doing it all over again with a chef-driven menu inspired by Hudson Valley cooking styles and a commitment to using no processed ingredients — and the neighborhood has already taken notice.
The dinner menu at Willet’s Corner is the kind that makes it hard to pick a favorite — and apparently hard to stop ordering from. Fig Toast and an Umami Salad make for a compelling start, while Fresh Pastas — including an Artichoke Ravioli — have become early standouts.
For heartier appetites, the Pan Roasted Branzino and Slow Braised Short Ribs have been drawing fans, and the French Dip has quietly become a go-to as well.
Brunch has its own star: the Cinnamon Bun Pancakes, which are exactly as indulgent as they sound and already something of a weekend ritual for regulars.
On the cocktail side, the bar program is doing serious work. The Brown Butter Old Fashioned is a rich, warming riff on a classic, and the Dirty Chai Espresso Martini has found a devoted audience among those who like their after-dinner drinks to pull double duty. The Seasonal Spiced Pear Margarita (pictured below) has been a winter favorite — though as spring arrives, it’s making way for something new (keep reading).
If you haven’t had a reason to stop in on a weekday yet, here’s one: Willet’s Corner recently launched a happy hour running from 4:30 to 6 p.m., with beer, wine, select cocktails, and shareable bites.
As the weather warms up, Willet’s Corner is evolving right along with the season — and there’s a lot to look forward to. Outdoor seating is on the way, and the restaurant’s windows will open to create a seamless inside-outside environment that’s going to make warm evenings on Amsterdam feel a little more special.
The cocktail menu is getting a full spring refresh. The Spicy Passionfruit Margarita takes over from the winter’s beloved Spiced Pear Margarita, and an entire Spritz menu is arriving: Yuzu (Lemon) Spritz, Fragola Spritz, Hugo Spritz, Apple Ginger Spritz, and the classic Aperol Spritz — plus non-alcoholic spritz options for those who want in on the fun without the alcohol.
The food menu is keeping pace. Spring additions will include a Charcuterie and Cheese Board featuring locally sourced products from the Hudson Valley, a Casarecce Pasta with Lemon, Ricotta and Asparagus, and a Hickory Smoked Steak.
Willet’s Corner is located at 420 Amsterdam Avenue at the corner of West 80th Street. For menus, hours, and reservations, visit willetscorner.com (you can also book a table on Resy).