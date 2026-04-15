These Upper East Siders Opened a Restaurant Across the Park Last Fall — and It’s Already a Local Favorite

These Upper East Siders Opened a Restaurant Across the Park Last Fall — and It’s Already a Local Favorite

About The Author

Mike grew up on the Upper West Side and his first foray into the publishing world was with ilovetheupperwestside.com. Following his success in turning it into a household name, he launched EastSideFeed.com. In 2023, Mike launched viral news and entertainment website floggled.com.