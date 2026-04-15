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These Upper East Siders Opened a Restaurant Across the Park Last Fall — and It’s Already a Local Favorite

These Upper East Siders Opened a Restaurant Across the Park Last Fall — and It’s Already a Local Favorite

April 15, 2026 Sponsored, Food & Drink No Comments

Photo: Erin Guy

When Ken and Jill Halberg opened Willet’s Corner at 420 Amsterdam Avenue last November, they brought with them a chef-driven menu inspired by Hudson Valley cooking styles and a commitment to using no processed ingredients. The Upper East Siders — who grew up in the neighborhood and still call it home — have long known how to build the kind of place people keep coming back to.

The Halbergs are no strangers to building beloved neighborhood spots — they previously owned Harding’s, the much-loved Flatiron restaurant that earned a devoted following over the years. Now, with Willet’s Corner anchored at the corner of West 80th Street, they’re doing it all over again with a chef-driven menu inspired by Hudson Valley cooking styles and a commitment to using no processed ingredients — and the neighborhood has already taken notice.

The dinner menu at Willet’s Corner is the kind that makes it hard to pick a favorite — and apparently hard to stop ordering from. Fig Toast and an Umami Salad make for a compelling start, while Fresh Pastas — including an Artichoke Ravioli — have become early standouts.

Photo: Patrick Dolande

Photo: Patrick Dolande

For heartier appetites, the Pan Roasted Branzino and Slow Braised Short Ribs have been drawing fans, and the French Dip has quietly become a go-to as well.

Photo: Patrick Dolande

Photo: Patrick Dolande

Brunch has its own star: the Cinnamon Bun Pancakes, which are exactly as indulgent as they sound and already something of a weekend ritual for regulars.

On the cocktail side, the bar program is doing serious work. The Brown Butter Old Fashioned is a rich, warming riff on a classic, and the Dirty Chai Espresso Martini has found a devoted audience among those who like their after-dinner drinks to pull double duty. The Seasonal Spiced Pear Margarita (pictured below) has been a winter favorite — though as spring arrives, it’s making way for something new (keep reading).

Photo: Patrick Dolande

If you haven’t had a reason to stop in on a weekday yet, here’s one: Willet’s Corner recently launched a happy hour running from 4:30 to 6 p.m., with beer, wine, select cocktails, and shareable bites.

As the weather warms up, Willet’s Corner is evolving right along with the season — and there’s a lot to look forward to. Outdoor seating is on the way, and the restaurant’s windows will open to create a seamless inside-outside environment that’s going to make warm evenings on Amsterdam feel a little more special.

Photo: Erin Guy

The cocktail menu is getting a full spring refresh. The Spicy Passionfruit Margarita takes over from the winter’s beloved Spiced Pear Margarita, and an entire Spritz menu is arriving: Yuzu (Lemon) Spritz, Fragola Spritz, Hugo Spritz, Apple Ginger Spritz, and the classic Aperol Spritz — plus non-alcoholic spritz options for those who want in on the fun without the alcohol.

The food menu is keeping pace. Spring additions will include a Charcuterie and Cheese Board featuring locally sourced products from the Hudson Valley, a Casarecce Pasta with Lemon, Ricotta and Asparagus, and a Hickory Smoked Steak.

Willet’s Corner is located at 420 Amsterdam Avenue at the corner of West 80th Street. For menus, hours, and reservations, visit willetscorner.com (you can also book a table on Resy).

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About The Author

Mike Mishkin

Mike grew up on the Upper West Side and his first foray into the publishing world was with ilovetheupperwestside.com. Following his success in turning it into a household name, he launched EastSideFeed.com. In 2023, Mike launched viral news and entertainment website floggled.com.

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