24 UES Eateries Participating in Restaurant Week

Reservations are now open for NYC Restaurant Week’s summer 2023 edition, running from July 24 to August 20. Participating eateries will be offering 2-course lunches and 3-course dinners, with menus ranging in price from $30 to $60 (not including tips, taxes or beverages).
Discounted menus will be on the table from Monday-Friday (and for some restaurants, Saturday).
Throughout the five boroughs, there are (as of writing) 488 restaurants signed up for the bi-annual event, including the following 24 on the Upper East Side (click each link for details and menus):
NYC Restaurant Week originated in 1992 as a one-time event to revive the city’s dining industry, featuring 95 restaurants in its first run. Following early success, the event became an annual affair and expanded to become biannual in 2002, taking place during both summer and winter. Over the years, the event has evolved to attract millions of locals and tourists alike, all seeking a taste of fine dining at an affordable price.
For more information and a full list of participating restaurants, click here.