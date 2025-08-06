4 New Restaurants Opening on the UES

Community Board 8 held its Street Life Committee meeting on Tuesday evening. Restaurant owners and their reps attended via Zoom in order to further their liquor license applications, and we learned about several new spots opening on the Upper East Side.
The owner of Bel Ami Cafe is planning to open a new location at 131 East 70th Street (on the northwest corner of Lexington Avenue). The space, which was previously home to Corrado Bakery, will be Bel Ami’s second in the neighborhood (they’ve got another spot at 866 Lexington Avenue at East 65th Street). ” The old Corrado bakery will be a small French Cafe serving fresh soups, vibrant salads, refined sandwiches and golden pastries,” a legal representative for the eatery said at the meeting.
A new sushi place will be opening at 1472 York Avenue (between 78th and 79th streets), which is where Kobe Sushi is currently located. We spoke to someone at Kobe who confirmed that the new spot, whose legal name is Hiromi Sushi Inc (though it’s unclear if this will be the name of the restaurant), is from a different owner. It wasn’t immediately clear when Kobe will be closing for good.
Spiga, an Italian restaurant with a location on the Upper West Side, is planning to expand with a new outpost at 808 Lexington Avenue (between 62nd and 63rd streets), replacing Il Gradino. Spiga’s UWS location has a Google score of 4.6 out of 5 stars, with patrons praising its tiramisu, bolognese, cannelloni and more.
The owner of Kaia, a South African wine bar at 1614 Third Avenue (between 90th and 91st streets), is planning to open a new location at 1446 First Avenue (between 75th and East 76th streets). The new space, previously occupied by Buena Onda–which just opened a few years ago–is bigger than the original Kaia and comes with a more equipped (gas) kitchen, owner Suzaan Hauptfleisch told the board. “Everything stays the same. The menu stays the same. We’re just going to add some steaks and fish to the menu eventually.”
