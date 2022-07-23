5 Napkin Burger Closing UES Location

The 5 Napkin Burger located at 1325 Second Ave (at 70th Street) will be closing, the burger brand announced Friday on Facebook.
“It is with great sadness that we must announce the closure of our Upper East Side location. We will be open for delivery and takeout only today and tomorrow, and then we must close our doors for good,” the message read.
There was no explanation given for why this location is closing after 7 years, but the announcement included a note saying “We would love to return to the UES at some point in the future, we will keep our fingers crossed.”
In January, 5 Napkin Burger closed its Union Square restaurant, posting a very similar message.
Remaining locations can be found on the Upper West Side and in Hell’s Kitchen.
In better burger news, Smashburger is among several new businesses opening on the UES.
Patch was first to report about this closing.