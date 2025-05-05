A 24-Hour Bodega Opens on 86th Street

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
The Upper East Side is rightfully known as one of Manhattan’s go-to neighborhoods for dining and shopping. But when it comes to the kind of dining and shopping that involves quick snacks and cold drinks, residents are more likely to encounter a 7-Eleven than a classic NYC bodega.
Thankfully, the opening of 365 Family Deli & Grocery at 340 East 86th Street (between First and Second Avenues) last Monday has added some much-needed bodega presence and flavor to Yorkville.
A fairly large space featuring a full sandwich/hot food counter and juice bar, Family Deli has a pretty substantial selection of classic bodega fare. In addition to a bacon, egg and cheese ($6.99), 365 Family sells sandwiches like Reubens ($11.99), the Godfather ($14.99) and the Turkey Club ($14.99), among several others. The food counter also offers shawarma plates, omelette platters, burgers and more.
365 Family also shines as a beverage destination: walking past the made-to-order counter leads to the back area featuring fridges (and a freezer) covering most available floor and wall space. Within them are all the usual classic soft drinks, energy drinks, juices made from concentrate and designer water; however, the deli also sells pre-bottled, freshly-made juices for $6.99, offering papaya (which is delicious), a green juice blend, orange ginger, carrot and more. Smoothies at the juice bar are $8.99.
Perhaps most crucially, however, has to be the fact that 365 Family Deli is open 24 hours—a huge win for this sleepier end of the Upper East Side whose food options tend to dwindle not long after midnight (weekends included).
