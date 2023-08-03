A Charming Coffee + Bake Shop Opens on First Avenue

Attention all Upper East Siders seeking a caffeine fix: prepare for a delightful new coffee shop!
With their soft launch underway, The Fancy Kook, a charming woman-owned and operated coffee shop and bakery, will be fully operational with baked goods at 1433 First Avenue (between 74th and 75th streets) by the end of next week.
A visit to their website reveals their philosophy is simple yet heartwarming – The Fancy Kook crafts one-of-a-kind treats that aim to transport patrons back to their childhood sweet tooth days.
Advertisement
The resounding message that “life is too short to say no to cake” is a gentle reminder that sweet moments should be savored without hesitation. From intricately designed treats like double butterscotch cookies, PB jelly mini cookie donuts, mouthwatering and gorgeously decorated cakes, and we can’t forget to mention the marshmallow pops (and bonbons!), The Fancy Kook promises to be a wonderland of sweet indulgence with a warm and inviting ambiance. There’s ample seating in the back for cozy gatherings and cute window seats perfect for people-watching while you enjoy your beverages and treats.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The Fancy Kook emerged from what started as a hobby two generations ago and is now a passionate, tight-knit team fueling New Yorkers’ sugar cravings. Although their cake deliveries are limited to Manhattan, fret not, dear readers from the outer boroughs and beyond! The good news is that this shop has you covered with nationwide shipping services. So, regardless of your location, you can still indulge in their delightful cakes and treats.
Advertisement
In addition to its coffee menu, The Fancy Kook will serve food with some Argentinian specialties and delicious pastries to pair with your espresso or macchiato. With its imminent arrival, The Fancy Kook is already creating a buzz among coffee enthusiasts and dessert lovers alike, so prepare to embark on a delectable journey of sweet nostalgia, Upper East Siders!
Learn more at thefancykook.com or @thefancykook on Instagram.