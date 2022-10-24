A New Private Events Space on East 74th Street

Amali at Chiotes Hall is a new event space located at 323 East 74th Street, between First and Second avenues.
Owned and operated by Civetta Hospitality – the group behind the Upper East Side’s Amali as well as several popular Long Island spots – the new space comes with a stage, private bar, chef’s kitchen, two 15-foot dropdown screens with built-in projection and surround sound speakers. There’s enough space to accommodate 150 seated guests and 200 for a reception in the main hall and cocktail spaces.
Advertisement
The chef and culinary team from Amali (115 East 60th Street) will be providing the catering options for events at Amali at Chiotes Hall.
“As a long-time resident of the Upper East Side, it has been a constant challenge to find a private events venue that is not a large hotel ballroom or intimate room for smaller gatherings,” said James Mallios, Managing Partner of Civetta Hospitality. “I volunteer on several committees at my children’s schools and finding a mid-sized venue – particularly one that has modern AV, breakout room capability and the ability to be easily transformed for themed events – is akin to waiting for Godot.”
Since opening earlier this month, the space has hosted events including a lecture series on Robert Moses, a lunch for the American Jewish Committee, and a Parents in Action breakfast. Civetta also has a private gala on the horizon.
To learn more, please visit www.chioteshall.com.