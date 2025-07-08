A New Turkish Coffee Joint Opens on Lex

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
Cabuc Coffee is up and running at 1211 Lexington Avenue at the corner of East 82nd Street. The space was previously home to Jubilee Smoke & Vape Shop.
“Our soft opening was a dream come true!” the new Turkish coffee spot shared last week on Instagram. “Thank you to everyone who stopped by, sipped a cup, and shared your support on our very first day at Cabuc Coffee. We’re so grateful for the warm welcome and can’t wait to keep serving you day after day. This is just the beginning.”
A grand opening is scheduled for Sunday, July 13 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
In an interview with Patch, shop owner Elif Maden Simsek said her relatives run a pair of coffee shops of the same name in Turkey. When she saw their stores, she thought, “Why don’t we put in what I know and what I love with the city of New York, and your beautiful, unique, and amazing coffee, and why don’t we open a shop in the States?”
The space is well lit with walls of windows and features a pleasant interior with white marble counters and exposed brick. Early Google reviews (there are seven, as of this writing) are all positive except for one two-star review which calls out the $9 price tag for a cold brew (though it looks like they’ve already dropped the price to $6.50 as they work out the kinks). Other early customers have praised Cabuc’s coffee along with its Turkish bakery items including an olive bun and spinach börek.
Cabuc is serving “all the regular espresso-based drinks and drip coffee, as well as a special Turkish coffee, which will be brewed with aromatics like cardamom and cinnamon and served with a complimentary piece of Turkish delight,” Patch notes.
