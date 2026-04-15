A Popular Upper East Side Bar Just Failed Its Health Inspection — Very Badly

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An Upper East Side bar and restaurant was shut down after a recent health inspection turned up a long list of violations — including evidence of rats.
AdvertisementThe Spotted Dog, located at 1154 First Avenue between 63rd and 64th Streets, was closed following an April 10 inspection by the NYC Department of Health that resulted in a score of 113 points. In the city’s letter-grading system, a score of 0–13 earns an A, 14–27 a B, and 28 or above a C — making The Spotted Dog’s score roughly four times the threshold for the worst possible grade.
Among the 11 violations cited by inspectors: evidence of rats in food or non-food areas; filth flies and other nuisance pests; no hand washing facility accessible or properly equipped near food preparation or toilet areas; no Food Protection Certificate held by a manager or supervisor of food operations; and insufficient equipment to keep food at safe temperatures.
Inspectors also found food contact surfaces not properly washed, rinsed, and sanitized; food and supplies not protected from potential contamination during storage and preparation; tobacco or electronic cigarette use, eating, or drinking in food preparation areas; conditions conducive to rodents, insects, or other pests; and non-food contact surfaces not kept clean or properly maintained.
The establishment must correct the violations and pass a re-inspection before it can reopen. This isn’t the first time The Spotted Dog has gone dark — the bar was temporarily closed in early 2025 before reopening.
East Side Feed has reached out to The Spotted Dog for comment.
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