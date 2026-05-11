A Rapidly Expanding Greek Chain Just Confirmed Plans for a New Upper East Side Location

A fast-casual Greek concept with a growing tri-state footprint is bringing its hand-stacked, spit-roasted gyros to the Upper East Side this summer — and it’s setting up shop on a busy stretch of Lexington Avenue.
AdvertisementThe Gyro Project will open at 1260 Lexington Avenue, near the corner of East 85th Street, in June 2026, according to the restaurant’s website. The new shop will mark the brand’s seventh overall location and its fourth in NYC, joining existing outposts on the Upper West Side, in Midtown East, and in Midtown West, plus the original Fort Lee, NJ flagship and locations in Newark and Northvale.
Founded in 2023 by restaurateurs George Tenedios and Spiro Kokkosis, The Gyro Project has built a following for its build-your-own pitas and bowls, served with proteins like beef and lamb gyro, chicken souvlaki, chicken schnitzel, lemon herb salmon, and falafel — paired with house sauces including tzatziki, spicy feta, hot harissa, and the signature TGP Sauce. Entrées include the TGP Platter, a Greek Club Sandwich, grilled Atlantic salmon, and the TGP Mixed Grill featuring feta-brined rotisserie chicken. Sides run from halloumi fries and spanakopita spring rolls to gigante beans and Greek croquettes drizzled with Mike’s Hot Honey, and the froyo program offers riffs like Deconstructed Baklava and a Samoa Sundae.
Tenedios also owns Fresh&Co and Nizuc, a Mexican restaurant in Midtown. (Fresh&Co was the previous tenant at 1260 Lexington Avenue.)
The brand’s Upper West Side location opened at 2062 Broadway in April 2025, as our sister publication I Love The Upper West Side reported at the time.
The Upper East Side opening is currently slated for June 2026.
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