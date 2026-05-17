An Upper East Side Chinese Mainstay of More Than Three Decades Has Closed

Upper East Siders have lost a longtime neighborhood restaurant that built a following over more than 30 years for its dim sum, Cantonese cooking, and dining-room hospitality.
AdvertisementCafe Evergreen, at 1367 First Avenue between East 73rd and East 74th streets, has shut down. A notice posted on the restaurant’s website says it is no longer accepting reservations and apologizes for any inconvenience to customers.
According to its Yelp page, Cafe Evergreen opened in 1994 and moved to its First Avenue space in 2012. The restaurant specialized in Cantonese cooking and was known for dim sum staples like shrimp Har Gow and BBQ pork buns, alongside Peking duck and a roster of Chinese seafood dishes. Its weekend brunch service made it one of the few Upper East Side spots offering a full dim sum menu without a trip to Chinatown or Flushing.
Cafe Evergreen Closed
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It was not immediately clear when the restaurant served its final meal, or whether the space at 1367 First Avenue will be listed for a new tenant.
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