Angelina Bakery Has Closed Its Third Avenue Location

Angelina Bakery has quietly closed its Upper East Side outpost at 1649 Third Avenue, between East 92nd and 93rd streets.
AdvertisementThe location, which first opened in October 2024, appears to have shut its doors just months after reopening from a short renovation. As of this week, the Third Avenue shop is no longer operating, and the reason for the closure remains unclear.
When the bakery debuted at the address last fall, it marked the brand’s sixth location overall. The space—previously home to Fetch Bar & Grill—was positioned as a larger-format outpost with expansive seating and an especially broad menu, ranging from croissants, bomboloni, pizza and cakes to gelato, pasta, salads, and sandwiches. The company also described the Upper East Side shop as a kind of “Reserve” concept, featuring experimental items, collaborations, and pop-ups.
Angelina Bakery has gained widespread attention for some of its viral menu items, including their “burn cakes,” which feature a rice paper top layer that can be torched to reveal a hidden design underneath—videos of which have circulated widely on TikTok and YouTube.
Despite the buzz, local sentiment appeared mixed. In a January 3 Reddit thread discussing the Third Avenue location, commenters were largely indifferent, with one bluntly writing, “Place was ass.”
It’s also worth noting that this same Third Avenue location reopened in September 2025 after a brief renovation, according to a Facebook post shared by the business at the time. That reopening now appears to have been short-lived.
AdvertisementWhile the Third Avenue storefront is closed, Angelina Bakery continues to operate nearby. The brand’s location at 1100 Lexington Avenue, which opened in May 2025, remains open.
According to the company’s website, Angelina Bakery currently operates eight locations total, including multiple Midtown sites, Grand Central, NoMad, Fort Lee, New Jersey, and the other Upper East Side outpost.
East Side Feed has reached out to the business to ask why the Third Avenue location closed. We will update this story if and when we hear back.
