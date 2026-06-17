As Donohue’s Steak House Closes This Week, Its Owner Is Working the Bar Alone — and Wants No Goodbye Party

As Donohue’s Steak House Closes This Week, Its Owner Is Working the Bar Alone — and Wants No Goodbye Party

About The Author

Mike grew up on the Upper West Side and his first foray into the publishing world was with ilovetheupperwestside.com. Following his success in turning it into a household name, he launched EastSideFeed.com. In 2023, Mike launched viral news and entertainment website floggled.com.