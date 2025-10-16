Authentic Late-Night Taco Spot Comes to the Upper East Side

Lively Latin music is audible outside 1452 Second Avenue (between 75th and 76th streets), mirroring the vibrancy of the inside. A colorful mural reflecting Mexican heritage adorns the wall, matching the colors of the self-serve salsa bar underneath. Behind the counter, you see the cooks hard at work chopping meats and vegetables. This unassuming, inviting space is home to El Taco, which opened its doors on October 3. Replacing Alpha Smoke Shop and Deli, El Taco offers a small but diverse menu of tacos, quesadillas, guacamole, salsas, and desserts.
El Taco is a partnership among four friends: Ryan O’Neill, Daniel Baer, Gur Haykin, and Maurilio Tendilla. We had the chance to sit down with Ryan, who also owns Iggy’s next door to El Taco. Ryan moved to New York City 14 years ago from Belfast, Ireland. His uncle, Iggy, the then-owner of Iggy’s, asked him if he wanted to come and help manage the bar. Ryan jumped at the opportunity. Iggy sadly passed away 9 years ago, and his wife and Ryan now run the bar.
In his first few months living in New York, Ryan met Daniel, Gur, and Maurilio. At the time, Maurilio and Daniel owned a coffee shop, and now, together with Gur, they own Ella’s Café across the street at 1465 Second Avenue. The four friends would often joke about collaborating on a business. Fourteen years later, that came to fruition. Ryan said, “You could say Iggy’s and Ella’s partnered to form El Taco.”
Ryan described Maurilio, who hails from Puebla, Mexico, as “the brains behind El Taco.” The recipes of the menu items have been in Maurilio’s family for over 70 years and were passed down to him in a book by his grandmother. “Everything on the menu is from that recipe book,” Ryan said. Wanting to preserve his heritage, and especially his grandmother’s legacy, Maurilio had his high school art teacher come over from Mexico to paint the mural on the wall. Maurilio’s grandmother is pictured in the mural.
Ryan’s favorite items on the menu are the al pastor and carnitas tacos. “I also love the guacamole. I’m a guac snob,” he joked. “I also have a sweet tooth, so I love the churros. But I try not to eat too many of them.” Ryan talked about how much he appreciates the self-serve salsa station because patrons can customize their tacos after they’ve ordered. We went in for lunch and got to try the taco camarón endiablado (pictured below), decorated with sliced radish and carrots. We added chile de árbol salsa on top to enhance the spiciness. The shrimp was the right combination of smoky and crispy and soft and juicy. The coolness and sweetness of the Mexican Coke we had to drink balanced out the spiciness of the taco.
The quartet loves the Upper East Side and has built so many relationships in the neighborhood. Additionally, Maurilio felt that the UES needed traditional and authentic to-go tacos. The space also has counter seating and one small table outside. El Taco is open daily from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. and is available on Uber Eats and DoorDash. You can also follow them on Instagram or visit eltacospotnyc.com.
