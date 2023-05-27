fbpx
Home
Automated Dumpling Dispensary Opening on Upper East Side

Automated Dumpling Dispensary Opening on Upper East Side

May 27, 2023 Food & Drink No Comments
Brooklyn Dumpling Shop Upper East Side

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop will be opening at 453 East 78th Street between York and First avenues

If you love dumplings and don’t care much for people, you might want to buckle up for this one. Brooklyn Dumpling Shop – a growing chain of 24-hour, automat-style eateries where customers place orders electronically and retrieve their food from lockers without a single human interaction – is expanding to the Upper East Side.

Advertisement


The former home of Hero Burger at 453 East 78th Street will soon be filled with machines dispensing an assortment of 32 dumplings, bowls, fries and more.

“Order online or at an in-store kiosk. Scan your barcode. Watch your locker open. Grab your food and enjoy,” the innovative eatery explains.

brooklyn dumpling shop kiosk

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop

brooklyn dumpling shop ues nyc

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop

Restaurateur Stratis Morfogen opened the first Brooklyn Dumpling Shop in the East Village during May 2021. “The entire concept is touchless and contact-free keeping customers and staff safe while being able to deliver consistent hot and fresh food. It’s the first dumpling franchise to go completely touch-free.”

The dumplings themselves, however, originated at Morfogen’s popular Brooklyn Chop House, which has locations in Times Square and lower Manhattan (across from the Brooklyn Bridge). Morfogen is also the man behind Phillipe Chow and other popular restaurants.

READ MORE: Dave’s Hot Chicken is Opening on the Upper East Side

The menu comes with both traditional and unique dumpling offerings. On the traditional side, a few options include Crispy Pork, Kung Pao Chicken and Shrimp & Vegetable Shumai. But folks are spending more time talking about the foods you’ve never considered in dumpling form: Chicken Parm, Pepperoni Pizza, Cheesesteak, Bacon Cheeseburger and beyond.

Advertisement


The contact-free concept has been growing steadily through its franchise model. To date, there are 28 stores in locations spanning Texas, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Florida. There are also outposts in Queens and Staten Island, and the Upper East Side automat will be the second to open in Manhattan.

We’ve reached out for an estimated opening date and will provide updates as we learn more.


.





Related Posts

About The Author

Chris Saadat

Tags:

Leave a Reply