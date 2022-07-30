Bel Ami Opens Second UES Space

Bel Ami has opened its second location on the Upper East Side at 866 Lexington Ave, on the corner of 65th Street — not too far from its original spot at 30 East 68th Street, between Fifth and Madison avenues.
Crain’s reported last year that the French bakery and cafe had leased the 900 square foot space, which had an asking rent of $17,500 per month.
The new spot was previously occupied by luxury linen store Casa Del Bianco, which now has a location on the second floor of 857 Lexington Ave (across the street).
Vanessa Laplaud – a native of Limoges, France – opened Bel Ami’s East 68th Street location in 2010. The menu consists of a wide variety of baked goods and desserts including croissants, macarons, eclairs, tiramisu and cookies; soups and salads; sandwiches, paninis and baguettes; and a wide variety of specialty coffees.
To learn more and view the full menu, please visit www.belamicafeny.com.