Britney Spears Collaborates with UES Ice Cream Place

“I was scrolling on Instagram, and I came across the Glace hot chocolates and I lost my mind,” said Britney Spears, an early-2000s pop-idol who in the last several years has made news headlines for some other things.
Advertisement
Sasha Zabar, of the famous Zabar family, opened Glace by Noglu at 1266 Madison Ave. in June 2023. Located between 90th and 91st streets, Glace serves French, gluten-free ice cream but more recently introduced a $10 s’mores hot chocolate which has since gone viral.
View this post on Instagram
… So viral that it’s caught the attention of Princess of Pop herself, and now she’s collaborating with the UES ice creamery.
““The Britney Brûlée” – we are so excited to announce the launch of our newest hot chocolate flavor in collaboration with @britneyspears!” Glace shared Tuesday on its Instagram feed. “With a delicious blend of rich hot chocolate and freshly brewed espresso, the cup is piped with our signature toasted marshmallow fluff rim, topped with a scoop of house made chantilly cream, and garnished with a caramelized sugar disk monogrammed in mocha dust with a B for Britney. We can’t wait to hear what you think!”
View this post on Instagram
Twenty percent of each sale will also go towards The Trevor Project, “the leading suicide prevention and crisis intervention nonprofit organization for LGBTQ young people.”
Per an announcement by People, the beverage will be available until Feb. 18 and is going for $14.