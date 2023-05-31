Sasha Zabar Opens New Gluten-Free Ice Cream Shop

Wednesday marks the grand opening of Glace, the latest creation from the Zabar family. Located at 1266 Madison Avenue between 90th and 91st streets, Glace (French for ice cream) is a gluten-free ice cream experience brought to you by Sasha Zabar, son of Eli Zabar. It takes over the space previously home to Noglu, the gluten-free pastry and sandwich shop brought in from Paris by Eli Zabar and Frederique Jules, which moved a few doors down to 1260 Madison.
Advertisement
Everything at Glace, from the cones to the toppings and the French ice cream itself, is entirely gluten-free. The New York Times reports that Glace “will offer a rotating menu that includes vanilla, Sicilian pistachio, banoffee, cold brew, matcha and, based on the Good Humor pop, toasted almond.” Sorbet options include yuzu (a Japanese citrus fruit), grapefruit and pineapple. Milkshakes are on the menu too, along with raspberry and orange creamsicle soft serve.
If you’d like to enjoy a blast from the past, check out the Eton Mess, an English dessert that combines strawberries (or other berries), meringue and whipped cream. It is believed to have originated at Eton College in England and is traditionally served at their annual cricket match against the rival Harrow School. Glace also offers other exciting choices like ice cream profiteroles and Baked Alaska. Milkshakes and cold drinks such as the yuzu-cherry spritz and the shakerato will also be available. And don’t forget their ice cream cakes, for takeout.
In a 2019 interview with the New York Post, Sasha Zabar acknowledged that coming from the Zabar food dynasty has helped him along the way. “We are lucky that we have our own in-house teams — carpenters, electricians, contractors, architects — who work for us. We can afford to move things around and play around, reworking and revising constantly in the space, figuring out what isn’t working, and fixing it.”
Sasha also shared insights into his upbringing, saying, “We cooked at night and our vacations were food-focused. We have a house in the south of France where we produce olive oil and other things, and we were always traveling, meeting cheesemakers, winemakers, bakers, tasting charcuterie. Everything we did was always tied to food.”
Hours are currently listed as 12-8 p.m. For updates and more info, follow @glacenoglu on Instagram.