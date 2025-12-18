Brooklyn-Based Dumbo Market Opens Upper East Side Location

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
A Brooklyn-born grocery concept has officially made its Upper East Side debut. Dumbo Market is now open at 1223 Second Avenue at 64th Street, taking over the large former CVS in the space.
AdvertisementThe new market occupies roughly 12,000 square feet and marks Dumbo Market’s first Manhattan location. The grocer was founded in 2019 by Mohammad Mujalli and expanded to a second Brooklyn outpost in Boerum Hill several years later. They recently opened a location in Long Island City, too.
Mujalli operates Dumbo Market alongside his family’s Urban Market grocery chain, which has locations across all five boroughs and New Jersey.
The Upper East Side store follows the same upscale-market model as its Brooklyn counterparts, offering a broad mix of everyday essentials and specialty items. Shoppers can expect fresh produce, meat and seafood, dairy products, baked goods, sushi, deli offerings, and a wide range of hot and cold grab-and-go options. The market also features a café serving espresso drinks and pastries, as well as a curated selection of imported and domestic beers and beverages.
The opening adds to a growing cluster of grocery options in the area. Just a few blocks away, Whole Foods opened its smaller-format Daily Market location on Third Avenue last fall, focusing on grab-and-go meals and pantry staples.
Dumbo Market’s existing locations have drawn mixed online reviews, with customers frequently praising the variety of products while also noting higher prices compared to traditional supermarkets. With its new Upper East Side outpost now open, neighborhood shoppers can decide for themselves how the latest addition stacks up.
For more information, follow @dumbo_market on Instagram.
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!