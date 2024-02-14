Buffalo Wild Wings Opening on Upper East Side

In an exchange of one restaurant chain for another, the recently shuttered Taco Bell at 1258 Lexington (between 84th and 85th street) will soon be a Buffalo Wild Wings. Signage is up, but the opening date is still in question for the takeout-only outpost of the popular wing spot.
The Taco Bell on Lex and 85th opened in 2018 and was one of the first locations in Manhattan, quickly followed by others in the neighborhood. The popularity of larger Taco Bell restaurants at 97th and Lex and on Second Ave between 83rd and 84th streets most likely led to the closing of this one. Previously, the space was home to Yogurt and Candy World, which offered frozen yogurt, candy by weight, and toys.
Buffalo Wild Wings continues its expansion into the New York City area with this new “Buffalo Wild Wings GO” pickup and delivery location. According to Restaurant Business Online, the first Go opened outside of Atlanta in 2020. These locations have limited seating and serve as pickup locations for customers and delivery people. Also, Go locations do not offer alcoholic beverages like BWW restaurants do. So far, the company has opened two Go locations in Manhattan, on Park Ave South, which as of now does not have online ordering available, and on First Ave at 13th Street, which has all order options. BWW also had a full restaurant in Times Square which closed due to the pandemic.
Buffalo Wild Wings Go has a full BWW menu, offering their signature wings (and chicken tenders) with a variety of sauce and dry rub options from buffalo (obviously) and barbecue to Thai curry and orange chicken. In addition, they have items like chicken sandwiches, burgers, tacos, salads and “bird dawgs,” chicken tenders packaged in hot dog buns and topped with a variety of ingredients.
Buffalo Wild Wings is part of Inspire Brands which also owns Dunkin Donuts, Arby’s, and Baskin-Robbins.
Sure wish the Chirping Chicken was still at that intersection. Forced out by rent? Now it’s one of those pricey “fresh-meal” concepts.