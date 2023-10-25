BurgerFi Announces Return to Upper East Side

In exciting food news for the neighborhood, BurgerFi is returning! The eco-friendly chain, featuring “100% fresh, never frozen 100% American Angus Beef” burgers, as well as fresh-cut fries, shakes and draft beers, will be back in its location at 1571 Second Avenue (between 81st and 82nd streets) in late December. The original restaurant opened in that space in 2013 but was forced to close during the pandemic.
Advertisement
According to a release from BurgerFi, the new restaurant will be called Better Burger Lab and will be the flagship location featuring items not offered elsewhere. New CEO Carl Bachmann, a New Yorker himself, says “In the city that never sleeps, we will have a late-night menu to make sure we are meeting the needs of our guests,” adding, “We value our guests and want to give them the power to help decide what’s on our menu.” This new iteration will build on the brand, serving as an event space with a variety of alcoholic beverages and limited-edition food offerings. NYC residents can join the rewards program as “V-Fi-P”s and get invites to exclusive tasting events.
Forbes reports that this reopening is part of larger effort by Bachmann and the company to boost sales and value. Bachmann told Forbes that the NYC location is key because “It’s the epicenter of food, entertainment, fashion and culture…” It will certainly be welcome. As Kerry of @UESthings said, “The location has been vacant for so long—the neighborhood is definitely excited for BurgerFi to reopen its doors!”
All the other burger joints better look out.