Business Openings: ID Hot Yoga, Yoga on Lex, Box and Go, Dalila’s Peruvian Bistro, Blendi, Ricee Sushi Express

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ID Hot Yoga has leased a space at 163-165 East 86th Street (between Third and Lexington avenues), @TradedNY reports, taking over the former Eastside Billiards & Bar space. The studio currently has locations in the Financial District, Lower East Side, Nomad, Harlem & East Hampton. “New York’s premier hot yoga studios owned and operated by Tricia Donegan and Kelly Isaac, have a new look, new energy & a new commitment to creating a hot yoga experience like no other,” the website reads.
AdvertisementAnother yoga spot, Yoga on Lex, is opening at 965 Lexington Avenue between 70th and 71st streets (h/t @uptown_girls_ues). They’ve got an Instagram page you can check out here. The founder is Jean Koerner, who you can follow here.
Box and Go has opened at 219 East 85th Street (between Second and Third avenues). Serving “a balanced meal on a single plate,” the new eatery offers customizable meals with a variety of proteins, sides, sauces, and “staples” (including rice, noodles or greens). They’ve also got two custards on their dessert menu. Pricing starts at $14.99 and reviews are positive so far.
Dalila’s Peruvian Bistro recently opened at 1509 Lexington Avenue (between 97th and 98th streets). The new eatery offers a full lineup of traditional Peruvian fare, anchored by a deep ceviche selection (pescado, mixto, mariscos, camarón, and leche de tigre) and a range of seafood mains like jalea, sudado corvina, pescado a lo macho, and arroz con mariscos. Grilled meats include entraña a la parrilla, lomo saltado, and tallarín verde con bistec, while the pollo a la brasa menu features whole and half rotisserie chickens with three combo options. Starters run from papa a la huancaína and causa to anticuchos and chicharrón de pescado, with classic soups like aguadito de pollo and parihuela rounding out the savory side. Desserts cover Peruvian staples (alfajores, mazamorra, lúcuma and chirimoya ice cream, arroz con leche), and the drink menu spans chicha morada and limonada by the glass or pitcher, pisco sours and pisco-fruta cocktails, sangria, and Peruvian and imported beers including Cuzqueña and Michelada. Entrées generally run $24–$49, with the bistro open daily from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Blendi, a new açaí, smoothie and boba spot, will be opening soon at 1164 First Avenue (between 63rd and 64th streets), right next to Vegan Ginger Root. We spoke with the owner, who wasn’t able to give us an exact opening date quite yet. You can see some visuals and menu teasers on the new spot’s Instagram page.
AdvertisementRicee Sushi Express appears to be a few days away from opening at 182 East 86th Street (between Third and Lexington avenues), as it’s hosting a tasting for influencers on May 12 and May 13 (described as “3 days before launch” on the new eatery’s website). “Ricee is a fast-casual sushi brand where customers pick their own sushi and pay by weight,” the owner told us earlier this year. “It combines freshness, convenience, and flexibility, making high-quality sushi easy, customizable, and perfect for everyday dining.”
ICYMI: Skinny Louie opened Friday at 1565 Second Avenue (between East 81st and 82nd streets). This is the Miami-born smash burger chain’s third Manhattan location.
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