Business Openings: Sushi Nikkei, York Club Fitness, Brandy Melville, MAYA Mexican Grill

Sushi Nikkei opened on June 23 at 304 East 62nd Street (between First and Second avenues). The new eatery strictly offers pick up and delivery, mostly via third party apps. Reviews are positive so far, with a Google score of 4.9 and a DoorDash score of 4.8. “Our vibrant menu features sushi, sashimi, chirashi, donburi, classic and signature rolls, all crafted with fresh, high-quality ingredients,” the restaurant’s description reads. “We also offer a great selection of lunch specials—perfect for a quick, satisfying break during your busy day.”
York Club is opening at 1433 York Avenue at 76th Street, which was previously home to a New York Health and Racquet Club location (thanks to Stephen W. for the tip). This NYHRC branch closed in 2020 along with three other locations, and the space has sat empty ever since. While we don’t have any specific information about the forthcoming fitness center, the description of the previous retail listing mentioned a “Fully built-out fitness space spanning three levels including all equipment and machines” as well as “Sauna, steam room, and [indoor swimming pool].” Here are some photos of the soon-to-open gym.
Brandy Melville has opened at 1172 Third Avenue at the corner of 68th Street (thanks to
Ilya Kapovich for the tip). The brand announced its official opening Saturday on Instagram. Known for its casual, California-inspired clothing and one-size-fits-most approach, the brand has cultivated a large following among teenage shoppers. However, Brandy Melville has also faced criticism over the years for a lack of size inclusivity and allegations of discriminatory hiring practices, as reported in multiple investigations. The new location features the brand’s usual selection of graphic tees, crop tops, and basics in a minimalist retail space.
MAYA Mexican Grill has signage up at 1586 First Avenue between 82nd and 83rd streets (h/t @UESthings), which was previously home to Inase Sushi. The menu features a selection of create-your-own burritos, tacos, quesadillas and more, with a generous list of meats, toppings and sauces. According to MAYA’s website, they currently have one location in Long Island, which has solid reviews and a Google score of 4.9 out of 5 stars. “Maya Mexican Grill is where fresh ingredients, bold flavors, and great company come together,” the forthcoming eatery’s website reads. “Tacos, Burritos, Nachos —what more do you need?” We’ve reached out to the business for an estimated opening date.
I am friggin psyched for MAYA