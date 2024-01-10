Cambodian Restaurant Plans Return to UES

The owners of a shuttered Cambodian restaurant are planning to return to the same location under a new name.
Minh and Mandy Truong opened Angkor Cambodian Bistro at 408 East 64th Street (between First and York avenues) in 2015. In 2020, they were forced to close due to the pandemic, Eater reported at the time, noting that it was “One of New York City’s only Cambodian restaurants.”
Now, the owners – who Eater notes previously ran Royal Siam, a Thai restaurant in Chelsea, for two decades – are in the process of renovating the space, which they hope to open on February 1 as Bayon Cambodian Restaurant.
The owners and their lawyer attended Tuesday evening’s Community Board 8 meeting as they are applying for a beer, wine and cider license.
The restaurant’s interior will come with 14 tables and room for 52 people, while a seasonal backyard will come with five tables and room for 18. Expected hours are Monday-Saturday from noon-12 p.m. and 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. on Sunday.
The interior renovations are currently being finalized.
“The landlord had reached out to my client after he gave up the business because they had a good relationship and now he’s trying to come back and restart at the same location,” the owners’ attorney said during Tuesday’s board meeting.
It’s unclear if Bayon’s menu will be the same as Angkor’s, but the previous iteration of the restaurant finished its run with superb reviews (a 4.6 out of 5 on Google).
The space at 408 East 64th Street was most recently occupied by East River Eatery.
