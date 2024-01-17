Chef Medina’s New Mexican Restaurant Opens this Week

Chef Julian Medina and business partner Meghan Manzi’s new Mexican restaurant, Soledad, will officially open its doors on Thursday, January 18 at 1825 Second Avenue, between 94th and 95th streets.
Medina named the restaurant after his grandmother, Soledad Diaz, as a tribute to the dishes she cooked while growing up in Michoacan, Mexico.
Much of the menu comes from Soledad’s handwritten recipe book dating back to the 1950s, though Medina has put some modern twists on these dishes.
Some appetizer highlights include Albondigas (Iberico Pork Meatballs), Corunda (a Michoacan corn tamale), and Taquitos de Kipe featuring beef short ribs kipe, roasted poblano pepper, yerba buena, cilantro, green onion, avocado salsa verde, and homemade pan arabe.
Signature entrees include Enchiladas Soledad made with chicken and topped with Chef Medina’s mother’s signature salsa verde, crema, queso fresco, and served with butterhead lettuce; Pato con Mole featuring duck carnitas, served alongside sweet plantains, Mexican rice, Soledad’s mole, and topped with a sunny side up duck egg; and Carnitas Estilo Michoacan with Berkshire pork carnitas, chocolate habanero-tamarind salsa, marinated smashed cucumbers-jicama, and butterhead lettuce for tacos.
Desserts include Pineapple Upside Down Cake, Tres Leches Carrot Cake and Honey Crisp Apple Strudel.
Soledad’s signature cocktails include Pistachio Cherry Mezcalita and Fig Tequila Reposado Margarita. The drink menu also features an extensive list of tequila and mezcal and a variety of beers and wines.
The space, designed to embody contemporary Mexican culture with shades of pink and lavender and floral wallpaper, comes with 15 tables and 57 seats, along with a 14-seat bar framed by arches, similar to those seen in traditional haciendas.
Starting Thursday, Soledad will be open daily from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., with plans to eventually offer lunch service in the future.
For updates, visit www.soledadnyc.com or follow @soledad_nyc on Instagram.