Chip City Cookies Opening Second Upper East Side Location

Chip City’s New York City expansion keeps on humming, with the Queens-based brand confirming their plan to open a second location on the Upper East Side. While an official opening date hasn’t been set, a Chip City representative tells ESF they’re planning a “mid-June” opening at 1371 Madison Avenue (between 95th and 96th streets).
The cookie maker currently has a total of 13 shops across the five boroughs and first arrived on the Upper East Side in October 2021 at 1543 Second Avenue (between 80th and 81st streets).
Chip City first hit the cookie scene in Astoria, Queens in 2017. Since then, they’ve expanded to Long Island and New Jersey and have plans to open their first outposts in Boston, Massachusetts and Fairfield, Connecticut later this year.
Every week, Chip City offers a lineup of six cookies to choose from. There’s always a version of chocolate chip available, as well as a dairy-free cookie. The other four offerings are rotated amongst Chip City’s cookie roster which currently totals around 50. Choices like confetti, Nutella sea salt and cherry almond pie are just a few of the options, with new additions regularly introduced.
In late March, Restaurant News reported that Chip City is planning to open 40 stores by the end of 2023. The company’s rapid growth can be attributed, at least in part, to a $10 million investment by Enlightened Hospitality Investments (EHI) in October 2022.
“At EHI, we’re always looking for businesses that have created cravable products and have earned a tribe-like following,” said co-founder and managing partner Danny Meyer in a press release. “Chip City checks both of those boxes in a significant way. Beyond the cookies, which speak for themselves, we are excited to support the growth aspirations of the passionate team behind Chip City, who exemplify our values of hospitality and community.”
Chip City’s Upper West Side location was recently featured in I Love The Upper West Side’s Upper West Side Cookie Crawl, which features the best standout cookies across the park.