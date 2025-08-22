Chipotle Founder’s Sandwich Shop Is Coming to the Upper East Side

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
A fast-casual sandwich concept by Chipotle founder Steve Ells is headed for the Upper East Side.
Counter Service is expected to open this fall at 1302 First Avenue (at the corner of East 70th Street), according to Eater. The new outpost will join existing locations on West 14th Street and Park Avenue South, with another about to open on East 4th Street.
Advertisement
Counter Service offers compact, ingredient-forward breakfast and lunch sandwiches designed by Andrew Black, a former chef at Eleven Madison Park. Highlights include The Baron — a roast beef sandwich dubbed a “Chef Favorite,” layered with white cheddar, watercress, and horseradish mayo — and The Smokeshow, which features house-roasted chicken tossed in smoky barbecue sauce and three types of jalapeños. For vegetarians, there’s The Gigante, a melty mix of slow-braised greens, white beans, and three cheeses.
The menu leans elevated but still approachable, with sandwiches priced between $16 and $19. There are also $12 all-day breakfast options and sweet finishes like burnt New York cheesecake and cinnamon swirl bread pudding.
The UES opening marks another chapter in Ells’ post-Chipotle career. After a brief and costly foray into vegan robotics with a startup called Kernel — a tech-driven restaurant that shut down less than a year after launch — he pivoted to sandwiches. At Counter Service, the focus remains on efficiency and quality: house-roasted meats, good bread, minimal waste, and higher wages for fewer employees.
“I didn’t understand I was reinventing the fast-casual restaurant,” Ells once said of his Chipotle days. This time around, he’s doing it on purpose.
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!