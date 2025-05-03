‘SNL’ Star Chloe Fineman Denied Table at UES Restaurant After Chat with Demi Moore, She Says

Free Upper East Side News, Delivered To Your Inbox
Actress and comedian Chloe Fineman took to TikTok to call out an Upper East Side restaurant after she claims she was treated poorly by their management and staff.
The “Saturday Night Live” star begins the video detailing how she and her sister were having “the best day of their lives” after going to the Met and attending an Alo pilates class. The sisters joked about a lack of dining options in the immediate area. “We were kind of in a food desert known as Madison Avenue.”
Advertisement
After looking for places to eat, the sisters begrudgingly went to Sant Ambroeus at 1000 Madison Avenue (between 77th and 78th streets). They were initially told they would be seated as an employee led them into the restaurant.
“I walk into a room and there are several empty tables. I sit down and then I look up and it’s Pilaf Little Mouse, the celebrity dog of Demi Moore,” Fineman says, sticking her tongue out to mimic Moore’s 1.2 pound chihuahua. She continues, “I see Demi Moore and I was like ‘Oh hi! We’ve met once or twice and I’ve held Pilaf because Pilaf was backstage at an SNL show.’ She fully said ‘Hi!’ back.”
This is where the day took a turn, as the manager reportedly spots the celebrities chatting it up.
“The manager sees me,” Fineman says. “I don’t know, maybe I had no makeup on? Did I not look legitimate enough for this empty room at Sant Ambroeus?” She continues, “The guy is like, ‘What are you doing here? Come, come ma’am, come with me now!’ and brings me to this part of the room and I guess I didn’t realize you have to talk to another Italian guy to get a seat even though there’s like a thousand empty tables. It was very confusing.”
As tensions rose, Fineman recalled saying, “Calm down! I’m not nobody, I’m on SNL,” to which the man responded, “I don’t care who you are, I treat everybody the same!” According to Fineman, she called him “rude,” and he called her “rude” back. The sisters said they then “removed themselves from the situation.”
Advertisement
Musician and DJ Samantha Ronson commented on the video, confirming the manager’s alleged rude behavior. She even followed up suggesting the pair should try the West Village location next time.
We’ve reached out to Sant Ambroeus for comment and will update this post if they reply.
Some of the quotes above have been edited for clarity.
Have a news tip? Send it to us here!
It’s too bad that Chloe thought that people who were not on SNL or were not celebrities are nobody.
She has made several videos complaining about various topics.
The fact that she said, “Calm down! I’m not nobody, I’m on SNL,” indicates her sense of entitlement.
The fact that she went up to a (okay, former) A-list celebrity is probably what got her moved. Big time celebrities don’t eat there so that an unknown cast member from SNL can annoy them.
Exactly… also you’re not supposed to “seat yourself” at any restaurant even if there are what she thought were plenty tables. Crazy entitled snl lady
The manager there is always rude!!